Station Road recycling centre reopens

THE four main recycling centres in Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council reopened yesterday (Monday).

And the good news for council officials is that initially, as the gates opened at 12pm, everything was running fairly smoothly.

Within the first few minutes of opening a small queue evaporated fairly quickly. The Ulster Gazette saw one van and one trailer being turned away in line with the strict rules published by the council at the weekend.

From Tuesday to Friday of this week, these centres will be open from 10am to 6pm. On Saturday (May 23) the centres will be open for NHS and Care Workers only from 8am to 12 noon.

Please note, last entry to the centres will be 15 minutes before closing time.

The only material being accepted at the centres at present is the disposal of additional bagged household waste and organic garden waste that cannot be stored at home, at this time.

The council has plans to extend the material that can be deposited at the recycling centres and will open more sites across the borough when it can do safely.

Only essential bagged household waste and bagged garden waste will be permitted; users must offload waste unaided and council staff will be on hand to offer guidance only.

The public have been asked to cooperate with staff at all times and warned that abusive behaviour will not be tolerated.

Only residents of the borough will be permitted access to the recycling centres and photographic ID may be required. No vans, pick up vans or trailers will be accepted as the sites are open for cars only.

Commercial users are not permitted and are asked to contact trade.waste@armagh

banbridgecraigavon.gov.uk to arrange a collection.

The Council has also advised that free Bulky Waste Collection service is now running as normal.

Anyone wishing to book a collection should call 0300 0300 900.

