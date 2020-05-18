WATCH: Tandragee PS pupils are 'Looking to the Rainbow'

TANDRAGEE Primary School's senior choir might not be able to perform together, but they have come together to sing a song of hope during the coronavirus pandemic.

'Looking to the Rainbow' is written by Nicky & Becky Drake in partnership with Worship For Everyone and the Church of England's #FaithatHome campaign.

Faith at Home is a national campaign that builds on the work of Growing Faith and Everyday Faith to support the faith development and pastoral care of children and young people.

The school said that they are delighted to be involved in this project, adding that they are so proud of their wonderful Senior Choir's performance. Listen and enjoy!