Newry, Mourne and Down District Council Announces Virtual Civic Awards Ceremony

The Chairperson of Newry, Mourne and Down District Council, Councillor Charlie Casey has announced that the current coronavirus pandemic will not deter him from hosting the Council’s prestigious Annual Civic Awards Ceremony, which is always one of the annual highlights of the Chairperson’s calendar.

The Civic Awards ceremony will be held virtually on Wednesday 27 May 2020 at 7.30pm.

The event will be jointly presented by Chairperson Casey and David Meade, Mentalist. All residents from the district are invited to watch the awards live on the Council’s YouTube and Facebook channels- further details on how to watch the awards will follow.

Hosting the event virtually means the Council can proceed with recognising those individuals and groups in our district, who, in their own unique way have made a difference to the lives of others living in our district or have achieved great success in their chosen field. This new format also means we can continue to observe Public Health Agency NI’s social distancing guidelines.

Speaking at the launch of the Civic Awards Ceremony, Newry, Mourne and Down District Council Chairperson, Councillor Charlie Casey said, “I speak on behalf of my Council colleagues when I say that we are immensely proud of the remarkable people living in our district. These awards give us the opportunity to pay homage to the award nominees by recognising the difference that they have made and formally thank them for their hard work and commitment in their chosen field. I know that those in the community and voluntary sector continually go above and beyond, and never has this been more evident than in the recent months. They give 100%, doing extraordinary things that make a positive contribution in their community. I know the work that they undertake no matter how big or small is making a positive contribution in this district.

We are doing it differently this year, and I hope you will all tune in next Wednesday night (27 May) to watch what promises to be a very enjoyable event!”