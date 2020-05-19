NHS lantern 'sparked blaze'

LOCAL people should desist from lighting lanterns to salute frontline NHS workers, a local MLA has said.

The lanterns rise into the air after a candle is lit, but what goes up must come down - and that is when a night time spectacle can become a destructive environmental nuisance.

Pam Cameron, the deputy chair of the Stormont Health Committee, revealed this week that a blaze broke out on land near Lough Neagh after Thursday evening’s Clap for Carers.

Lying nearby was a lantern with an NHS rainbow drawn on it.

Mrs Cameron has urged local people to think again before sending similar items into the night sky in future.

“At this time we all want to show our appreciation for our Health Service, however this is one way not to do it,” said the former DUP Mayor.

“Lanterns released into the sky are a hazard, especially in recent drier weather.”