Carson backing police on domestic abuse campaign

POLICE have repeated their message that they will always be available to help domestic abuse victims during this unprecedented time.

And the message from the Police Service and the Mid and East Antrim Police and Community Safety Partnership (PCSP) was amplified by a Ballymena councillor.

PCSP chair, Alderman John Carson, said: “Working in the community we know that home is often not a safe place and we are concerned that the current situation could accentuate the problem for many.

“To anyone suffering domestic abuse we want you to know you still have options to report the abuse you are experiencing, and get the vital help you need to stop it from happening. Please remember, help is always available.”

Supt. Darrin Jones said: “During these unprecedented times of the COVID-19 pandemic there is no doubt that people will be spending more time at home or in a domestic setting, which will at times create potentially stressful situations.

“I would continue to reassure victims of domestic abuse that we are here for you. Please speak out so you can help to stop it happening.

“As the Police Service, it is our job to keep people safe. Our role is to prevent further violence, to protect the victim, children and other vulnerable people and to bring offenders to justice.

“Domestic abuse is a crime and until victims are aware there is a safe environment to share their concerns, they will continue to hold on to the secret of domestic abuse.

“Anyone who is suffering from domestic abuse can contact police on the non-emergency 101 number or 999 in an emergency. We also have the Silent Solutions Service which enables a 999 caller who is too scared to make a noise, or speak, to press 55 when prompted.

“A 24-hour Domestic and Sexual Abuse Helpline is also available to anyone who has concerns about domestic or sexual abuse, now or in the past on 0808 802 1414.”