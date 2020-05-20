easyjet hack - Consumer Council advice

The Consumer Council is advising all easyJet customers to be very cautious of any communications purporting to come from easyJet or easyJet Holidays.

The warning comes after easyJet revealed that criminal hackers have accessed the details of around nine million of their customers, as well as the credit card details of more than 2,000 customers, in a "highly sophisticated cyber-attack”.

EasyJet has said that all affected customers will be contacted in the next few days and that there is "no evidence" that the personal information has been misused.

Ronan Convery, Senior Consumer Empowerment Officer at The Consumer Council, said: “Any consumer who receives any suspicious email, phone or text communications from easyJet or easyJet Holidays should contact easyJet’s Helpline on 0330 365 5000 immediately.

“Additionally, anyone who thinks they may have been a victim of cybercrime, should contact Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040 or through their website: www.actionfraud.police.uk.”

Ronan added: “The Consumer Council, Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) and Trading Standards Service created a joint scams leaflet, ‘Know the signs… stop the crime’, to help raise awareness of the different types of scams, things to look out for and, most importantly, how to report a scam.

“To download a copy of the ‘Know the signs… stop the crime’ scams leaflet, please visit www.consumercouncil.org.uk or call 0800 121 6022 for a free copy.”