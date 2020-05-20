Mayor's praise for care workers going 'the extra mile'

MAYOR of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Michaela Boyle, has paid tribute to all those working within the caring sector.

She said that carers and domiciliary workers working in the face of the coronavirus pandemic are going the "extra mile" to ensure the most vulnerable in society are cared for.

She was speaking as she paid a special visit to Strabane and District Caring Services premises to help the company distribute Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to its employees.

The Mayor also used her visit to help show her support for all the carers who are doing great work in these difficult times.

Expressing her gratitude to everyone on the frontline looking after some of the most vulnerable in society, she said: "A massive thank-you to all of our domiciliary care workers and carers within our communities across Derry City and Strabane District Council.

"They are working with the most vulnerable and those most in need of care and support, putting themselves on the frontline because they go that extra mile to care for our loved ones, at this difficult time. To all of you working within this sector we salute you."

The Mayor said said her visit also afforded her the opportunity to see firsthand the organisation is doing to safeguard their workers.

She praised the company for "providing the care, attention and support to all of their workers and providing them with the specialist PPE that is needed in order to carry-out their caring duties in a safe environment and dignified manner."

Accompanying the Mayor was Órfhlaith Begley MP.

"Strabane and District Caring Services are providing first class care during these difficult times.

"It was uplifting to see the donations of PPE and the safe environment they provide for the staff and clients.

"Thank you to all the carers in our communities providing caring for the most vulnerable and of course a listening ear to the lonely," she said.

Elsewhere, Asda Strabane are also celebrating the work of all carers who deliver frontline services to vulnerable people in their own homes.

The supermarket has set aside a dedicated shopping hour every Monday, Wednesday and Friday between 8am to 9am for carers to avail of.

Carers are reminded to download their digital certificate of registration from the NISCC website.