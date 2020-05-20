Camping with a difference for Co Down Scouts!

THIS weekend will see a camping event with a difference take place.

May and June are usually very busy with camping season, however due to the Covid-19 pandemic, camps have been cancelled.

To make sure that scouts don't miss out on this popular adventure, Co Down Scouts have come up with an alternative camping event.

On Friday and Saturday (22 and 23 May) over 800 young people, leaders and adults will take part in a virtual online camp.

County Down Activity Commissioner, Danielle Markwell and communications' Evan Fleming decided to organise a unique virtual camp with the help of leaders across Co Down to give everyone the opportunity to camp at home.

The camp will start off this Friday (22 May) with a live Facebook video campfire and how to toast s'mores, along with campfire favourites.

Saturday (23 May) will see lots of exciting activities and challenges for young people to take part in.

Scouts can send their photos and stories of their camping at home experience to photos@countydownscouts.org.uk

If you want to sign up and get involved, you can find the registration for at https://www.countydownscouts.org.uk/news/article/county-camp-form