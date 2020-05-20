Council events programme cancelled until September

CAUSEWAY Coast and Glens Borough Council has announced that council events will not take place until at least September.

"We have taken the difficult decision to extend the cancellation of our events programme until September 2020," explained a spokesperson.

"This means that alongside the previously agreed cancellation of Ballymoney Spring Fair, our Easter programme, Rhythm of the Bann in Coleraine, Rathlin Sound Maritime Festival in Ballycastle and Rathlin Island and Bushmills Salmon & Whiskey Festival, our Summer Street Theatre programme in Portrush and Portstewart, Summer Outdoor Concert and Fireworks Evenings in Portrush and Portstewart and the Ould Lammas Fair in Ballycastle will not go ahead.

"We will continue to review this situation whilst adhering to government guidelines on events and mass gatherings during the Coronavirus pandemic.

"We wish to thank you all for your continued support and understanding during these unprecedented times."