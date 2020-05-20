Jewellery stolen in house burglary

DETECTIVES are appealing for information following the report of burglary at a property in the Keery Road area of Bready, outside Strabane, yesterday afternoon, Tuesday, May 19.



It was reported that, at some stage between 11am and 4pm, entry was forced to the house and several items of jewellery stolen.



Detective Inspector Adrian Burns said: “This has been a distressing experience for the occupants, who returned home to find their upstairs rooms had been ransacked.



“We are appealing to anyone with information, who noticed any suspicious activity in the area, or who may have captured dash cam footage, to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1835 of 19/05/20.



“We’re particularly keen to hear from anyone who noticed a white Audi A4, with an English or Scottish registration, in the Bready and Magheramason areas on Tuesday afternoon.”



Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.