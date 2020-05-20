Motorists parking on both sides of busy Gosford Road have 'no regard' for others

A MARKETHILL man has told the Ulster Gazette that he fears that only a fatality is going to stop motorists parking on the hard shoulder outside Gosford Forest Park.

A picture sent to us this evening show the extent of the problem this evening outside the Markethill beauty spot.

Cars were parked on both sides of the busy main road as the good weather and the recent easing of lockdown restrictions brought out members of the public.

But it seems that continued calls from councillors and the PSNI for drivers to park elsewhere are still falling on deaf ears.

"I watched traffic on main road being held up as a car reverse parked and when the people got out they had a small child in a pram," said the concerned Markethill man.

"They had no regard for social distancing, no regard for the child’s safety and no regard for safety of other road users.

"This issue has been prevalent for years and neither the police or council have been able to get to grips - unfortunately it looks like a fatality will be the only thing that prompts real action."