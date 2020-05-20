Pensioner injured in attempted burglary

Detectives are investigating an attempted burglary at the home of a man in his 70s on Drumscra Road in Drumquin early this morning, Wednesday 20 May.



Shortly after 3am, the resident was awoken by a noise and subsequently found two males outside his property. The resident confronted the pair, who had been attempting to gain access to the property, in the front garden and was assaulted. The thieves then made off with the victim’s phone.



One of the suspects is described as wearing a grey hoodie whilst the other was wearing a black hoodie, both with the hoods pulled up. Both men are believed to be around 5'8 in height and spoke with local accents.



Inspector Gavin Sterling said: “The victim sustained some injuries in the assault and is being treated in hospital however thankfully none of his injuries are believed to be serious.



"This was a despicable crime perpetrated against an older person at their own home in the dead of night and I am appealing for anyone with information regarding these criminals to please get in touch with police in Omagh by calling 101.

Or, alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”