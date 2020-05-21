Bryony's colleagues throw surprise party on what should have been her wedding day

Darren Beattie

Reporter:

Darren Beattie

Email:

darren.beattie@tyronecon.co.uk

Thursday, May 7, should have been the happiest day of Bryony Houston's life; the day she said 'I do' to fiance Stewart McCain with all their family and closest friends watching on.

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, however, Bryony - a floating support worker with the adult learning disability team, currently based at Omagh Day Centre - spent the week in work rather than finalising last-minute wedding plans. Their 'Big Day' has had to be postponed.

Thanks to her thoughtful and caring colleagues, however, it was still a time to remember for the Plumbridge woman, with plenty of cake, photographs and even some tears, as a surprise party was thrown in her honour.

"It was a surprise for sure," said Bryony. "I wasn't expecting anything at all but my colleagues have been very good to me.

"They were very kind - they made me cry! I really didn't expect them to have a full-blown party with cake and everything. I feel very loved and appreciated!"

The couple has re-arranged their wedding to take place on July 23 at the Silverbirch Hotel, Omagh, but Bryony admits they may have to postpone it until next year.

"I know a lot of people who have postponed their wedding until next year, so we will just have to wait and see what happens. It's so hard to know and it's a decision we never thought we would have to make.

"We got engaged on August 26 last year and we weren't planning to have a long engagement - but obviously coronavirus has made it longer!

"We were planning to invite 150 guests but long term we don't know if we will have to cut back a bit. It would be weird to have a social distancing wedding! But we just have to take whatever comes. We are both pretty relaxed people so we aren't getting too stressed about it."

