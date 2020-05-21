Orange Order calls members to 'day of prayer'

Members of the Orange Institution have been called to Day of Prayer.

The Grand Master of the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland Most Wor. Bro. Edward Stevenson has called on the members to take part on Tuesday, May 26

The Order commented: “For many hundreds of years, when the dangers of war raged and plagues and epidemics came upon the land, National Days of Prayer were held as a positive response from the people in those difficult times.

“The date – 26th of May – has deliberately been chosen as it had considerable significance during the Second World War. When Britain was close to defeat, and the entire British Army was trapped at Dunkirk, King George VI called for a National Day of Prayer on 26th May, 1940. This would be the first of seven such days of prayer during the War.

“In a national broadcast, His Majesty urged the people of the United Kingdom to turn back to God in a spirit of repentance and plead for Divine help.”

Mr Stevenson said: “In this time of great trouble, when thousands of lives have been lost to the Coronavirus and many families have been left bereaved I would ask the Orange Institution to stand firm and take part in a day of prayer.

“As an Institution, our faith is of great importance and it is appropriate at this time that we set aside a day to pray for our nation during this pandemic. We should pray for the NHS and the frontline workers, for families, and for our government who face difficult decisions.

“I would encourage as many members of the Orange Institution as possible to take part in this day of prayer. Also, raise awareness of this event with your family and friends. The day of prayer should be in the quiet of your home.”

The Grand Master added: “I have been thinking of a Bible verse I would like to share. It is Romans chapter 12 verse 12 ‘Be joyful in hope, patient in affliction, faithful in prayer’.”

To assist with the day of prayer, a special page has been set up on the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland website – goli.org.uk/dayofprayer - which includes suggested points for prayer and passages of scripture.