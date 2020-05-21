Council takes next step in reopening parks and open spaces

ARMAGH City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council have agreed to the next the phase of the reopening of Public Parks and Open Spaces.

That's according the SDLP Councillor Thomas O'Hanlon.

With relation to parks, Car parking facilities will be opened at Carnagh, Darkley and Gosford Forest Parks along with those at the Palace Grounds, Armagh from Wednesday, May 27. Users are encouraged to use the carparks provided and not to park along the roadside.

He added, "Golf Courses at Loughgall Country Park and Silverwood, Lurgan reopen to their members on Saturday, May 23 and to the public on Wednesday 27.

"Please note there will be strict rules in place around social distancing and personal contact. Please note booking is essential.

"Angling will be permitted at council facilities from Saturday, May 23. Please note these are subject to Ulster Angling Federation Step 1 guidelines around social distancing."

However, he added, "Please note that public toilets, children’s play parks, outdoor gyms, caravan areas, park benches, picnic benches, MUGAs and catering facilitates at any of the above locations / facilities remain closed and there should be no attempt to access closed areas."