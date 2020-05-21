Inpatient services to be restored at South West Acute Hospital

On Monday, May 25, the Paediatric and Neonatal inpatient services at the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen will be restored following the temporary reconfiguration of services as part of the Trust’s COVID-19 surge planning.



On 3 April, the Minister for Health approved a regional plan to consolidate and secure Paediatric services during surge across Northern Ireland with the aim of making services as resilient and sustainable as possible.



Following this, the Western Trust introduced temporary changes which centralised Paediatric and Neonatal inpatient services at Altnagelvin Hospital.



Deirdre Mahon, director of Women and Children’s Services at the Western Trust said: “The reconfiguration of services were primarily to make services as resilient and sustainable as possible and to prevent unplanned collapses. Consideration was given to maintain safe staffing in units as well as wider pressures created by COVID-19 in the adult service.



“Now we have passed the peak of the first wave of COVID-19, we are pleased that having considered all necessary risks and impacts, we are able to re-set Paediatric and Neonatal inpatient services within the South West Acute Hospital from Monday 25 May 2020.”



Deirdre continued: “I would like to take this opportunity to thank all of our staff for their continued hard work, compassion and flexibility in these very difficult times. I would also express thanks to parents, families and our patients for their support and cooperation whilst the temporary measures were in place.”