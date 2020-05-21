Trailers accepted from today at recycling centres

The four recycling centres that are open across Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough will be accepting trailers from today, May 21.

A spokesperson for the council has confirmed that trailers carrying domestic green garden waste will be permitted to the Council’s recycling centres at Armagh, Banbridge, Lurgan and Portadown.

Council defines green waste as grass, bush or hedge cuttings. Rubble, soil and stones will not be permitted.

It has also been confirmed that the trailers must be be towed by cars only.

Cars towing trailers can transport general household waste in addition to organic garden waste.

General household waste on trailers will not be permitted and vans (small or large) or pick-ups will not be allowed entry to the sites.

In line with Public Health Agency guidelines, no tools are available at the centres including brushes, shovels or forks.

The opening hours for the centres for the rest of this week are as follows: Thursday and Friday 10am to 6pm and on Saturday the centres will be open from 8am to 12noon for NHS and care workers only.

Delays are to be expected on entry to the sites.