Waste to be collected as normal on Bank Holiday Monday

ARMAGH City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council has confirmed its bank holiday waste collection and recycling centre opening arrangements.

All bin collections will take place as normal on bank holiday Monday, May 25. Council has also urged residents to leave their bin/kerbside box out the night before and ensure that all handles are disinfected before and afterwards.

For residents in the Armagh area who use the Bryson Recycling service, kerbside boxes will be collected as normal on Monday, May 25 and the public have been asked to ensure their items are sorted in line with temporary collection measures.

Council’s recycling centres in Armagh, Banbridge Lurgan and Portadown reopened on Monday, May 18. However, Council wishes to advise the public that they will be closed on Monday, May 25 before reopening again on Tuesday, May 26 at 10am.

Council has also advised that other recycling centres will reopen on a phased basis over time, where appropriate access and social distancing measures can be introduced.