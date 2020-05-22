Enjoy a virtual Bank Holiday day out at the Donkey Sanctuary!

THE Donkey Sanctuary is hosting a ‘Sanctuary From Your Sofa’ this Bank Holiday Monday (25 May) and staff and donkeys from the Templepatrick centre will be making a guest appearance.

Following the hugely successful first ‘Sanctuary From Your Sofa’ event on Easter Monday, which reached over one million people, The Donkey Sanctuary is hosting another day of live Facebook broadcasts this coming Bank Holiday from its international headquarters in Devon.

The day will include a link up with staff and donkeys at The Donkey Sanctuary in Templepatrick at 12 noon.

The donkey interaction starts at 10am and promises to be another full day of virtual visitor experiences, giving people the chance to catch up with the resident donkeys and the staff who care for them at the sanctuary in Sidmouth, as well as the donkeys at the sanctuary in Templepatrick, who deliver Donkey-Assisted Therapy for vulnerable children and adults throughout the community.

There will be five 15-minute broadcasts throughout the day. Highlights include meeting the donkeys who live in Shelter One at 10am (home to adoption donkeys, Hannah, Cocoa, Timothy, Walter and Millie), followed at 11am by a live chat with Visitor Services Assistant, Dean Hancock, who will be sharing the sanctuary's inspiring story, from humble beginnings to an international charity.

At 1pm, people will be able to hear from the charity’s equine behaviour expert Ben Hart, who will chat about his role at the organisation, and at 2pm the cameras will visit the group of popular Miniature Mediterranean donkeys in their paddock.

The final broadcast at 3pm is about the importance of keeping donkeys mentally stimulated, so adoption donkeys Ashley and Zena will be taking part in some exciting enrichment activities.

Maxine Carter, Farm Manager at the charity’s international headquarters says: “Following the success of the Easter Monday event, we wanted to provide another opportunity for people to catch up with our resident donkeys. It is great that we will also be able to link up with our Belfast sanctuary to find out how the donkeys are, and to see how the staff are continuing to provide the highest level of care.”

To find out more, and to how access the live ‘Sanctuary from your Sofa’ broadcasts, please visit The Donkey Sanctuary’s website.