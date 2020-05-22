Janice to walk 300km in June in Grovehill fundraiser

Janice Porter, the chairperson of Grovehill Animal Trust, will walk 300km throughout the month of June in a bid to raise much-needed funds for the locality's only animal shelter.

"I’m very fortunate to be involved with Grovehill Animal Trust, a volunteer-led charity whose objective is to rescue and rehome unwanted cats and dogs in the Omagh area," said Janice.

"We believe that every cat and dog is deserving of a second chance.

"I know that we are all living in an extremely difficult time and appreciate that everyone is worried about their physical and financial wellbeing.

"Sadly the Covid-19 pandemic has had a devastating effect on the shelter as we have had to close our charity shop which is our main source of income and we are unable to hold any public fundraisers.

"As we are 100% reliant on our shop, fundraisers and donations to keep going, as chairperson of the charity I have decided to do my own personal fundraiser. I have set myself the goal of walking 10km daily every day in June (300 km in 30 days).

"We at Grovehill would be absolutely delighted if you would consider making a donation: online at grovehillanimaltrust.org/janice300km or post, send cheque to 33 Aghnaglea Road Sixmilecross BT79 9NP.

"All of us at Grovehill would like to give a big thanks to everyone who has supported us to date in helping those who have no voice: the countless cats, dogs, puppies and kittens that Grovehill has rescued in the past and hope to continue to do so in the future."