Deaths from Newry, Mourne and Down

Brian Hughes, Armagh

Brian died peacefully in hospital on May 16th. Beloved husband of Patricia, cherished dad of Helen McCourt, Mark and Tessa O’Shiel. Adored granda of Ella, much-loved brother of Paul, Sharon McGleenan, Nuala McBride, Pat, Colin, Adele Lennon and the late Margaret Nugent. His funeral took place on Monday, May 18th, with burial afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery. Very deeply regretted by his loving wife, daughters, son, granddaughter, sons-in-law Gary and Ciaran, family circle and friends.

Lester McComiskey, Poyntzpass

Lester died suddenly on May 16th, at Craigavon Area Hospital.

Beloved husband of Noreen, and much-loved father of Claudine, and Marc. Deeply regretted.

Louis Mooney, Rostrevor

Louis, formerly of Clonduff, died peacefully on May 17th at his home, surrounded by his loving family.

Husband of Kathleen, R.I.P. and much-loved father of Marie, Kieran, Paul, Denise, Elaine, and Brian. Brother of Matt, Eddie, and the late Dalsey and Tom. Louis’ funeral took place on May 19th at St Mary’s Star of the Sea Church, Rostrevor. Deeply regretted by his entire family circle.

Peter Morris, Warrenpoint & Australia

Peter passed away on May 11th. Beloved father of Rhonda Daly. Dear father-in-law to John and devoted grandfather to Sarah, Jack, and Ellen. Peter’s funeral service took place on May 18th at Kiama Chapel, Australia.

Deeply regretted.

Seamus O’Hare, Seagahan, County Armagh

Seamus passed away peacefully on May 17th at Craigavon Area Hospital. Beloved son of the late James and Agnes, and loving brother to Charlie, Mary, Clare, Caroline, Siobhan, Martina and the late Tom and Fergal. Requiem Mass took place on Tuesday, May 19th, in St Patrick’s Church, Ballymacnab, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing brother, sisters and family circle.

Thomas Thornton, Newry

Thomas, of Killeavy, Newry, passed away peacefully on May 17th at home surrounded by his loving family.

Beloved husband of the late Jean, and loving father of Eileen, Thomas, Patrick, Eilish, and Jennifer. Requiem Mass took place on Tuesday, May 19th, in St Joseph’s Church, Meigh. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Sadly missed by all his family.

Mary Cosgrove, Newry

Mary (Philomena) died on May 18th peacefully at the Mother of Mercy Home. Late of 20 Cedar Grover and former proprietor of the Wander Inn. Beloved wife of the late Peter R.I.P. sister-in-law of Majella Magill, Harriet Small, Art and Emer Cosgrove. Much-loved auntie to all her nieces and nephews. House and funeral strictly private.

Frank Hughes, Warrenpoint

Frank passed away peacefully at hospital on May 18th. Beloved husband of the late Reeta, and loving father of John, Hugo, Franco, Mel, Gregory, and Finbar. His Requiem Mass funeral took place on Wednesday, May 20th, with interment afterwards in Warrenpoint cemetery. Deeply regretted by his loving sons, daughters-in-law, grandchildren and entire family circle.

Nora Flynn, Rostrevor

Nora died peacefully on May 19th at Craigavon Area Hospital. Beloved wife of the late James Flynn and the late Eddie Gilliland, beloved mother of Geraldine, Paul, Eamonn, Marian, Margaret, Nora, Rory and sister of Maureen and Cathal. Her funeral took place on Thursday at St Mary’s Star of the Sea Church with interment afterwards in Kilbroney Cemetery. Deeply regretted.

Michael Hanna, Newry

Late of Patrick Street, Newry, Michael died on May 19th at his residence. Beloved husband of the late Kathleen and loving father of Colin, Sheldon and Donal. His funeral took place on Thursday in Monkshill Cemetery. Very deeply regretted, may he rest in peace.

Anna Mullholland, Bessbrook

Anna passed away peacefully on May 18th, surrounded by her loving family. Dearly beloved wife of the late Pat, devoted mother of Anne, Terry, and Bronagh, mother-in-law to Paul and Irene, a loving grandmother, and cherished great grandmother.

Funeral strictly private.

Kevin Conlon, Newry

Formerly of Meadowbrook, Kevin passed away peacefully on May 19th in the loving care of the staff of ward 6B of the RVH. Loving husband of Mairead Conlon, (deceased), and father to David and Emma. Wonderful gaga to Daniel, Thomas, Kate, Finn, and Evie. Brother of Phyllis and Paddy, and the deceased Gerry, Sean, Maureen and Helen. His funeral took place privately on Saturday.

Mary Kelly, Warrenpoint

Mary died peacefully at home on May 20th. Beloved wife of the late Sean, and loving mother of Caroline, Fiona, John, and Suzanne. Her funeral took place on Thursday in St Peter’s Church, Warrenpoint. Interment took place afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Burren. Deeply regretted by her loving family.

John Murphy, Newry

Died peacefully on May 21, at Southern Area Hospice surrounded by his loving family. Dearly beloved husband of Veronica, and much-loved father of Niamh, Gavin, Carl and Fiona, cherished grandfather of Nathan, Jordan, Dylan, Sophia, Lucia, Will, Koen and Kadha. John’s funeral took place on Friday.

Pat Mallon, Newry

Pat died suddenly at home on May 21st. Beloved son of the late Bernard and Bridget, RIP.

Dearest brother of Mary, Brian (Barney), Seamus and the late Leonita. A much loved uncle and brother-in-law. Pat’s funeral Mass took place on Sunday in St Catherine’s Dominican Church. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing brothers, sister, brother and sisters in-law, nephews, nieces, friends and the entire family circle.

Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul, may he rest in peace.

Stanleen Burns, Newry

Died peacefully on May 19th, at Bannview House Care Home. Stanleen, dearly loved and devoted wife of Samuel, Church Road, Mullaglass, Newry, and much-loved mother of Lynne, mother-in-law of Ronnie, grandmother of Emma and husband Robert, Andrew and wife Sarah, and great grandmother of Theo and Levi.

Sadly due to Government regulations, house and funeral are strictly private.

Lovingly remembered by the entire Family Circle.

"Safe in the arms of Jesus".