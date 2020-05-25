"Faceless vandals don't represent Derrybeg"

LIFELONG Republican activist, former Prisoner of War and proud Derrybeg woman, Eileen Hillen, has slated those responsible for vandalising a community sign that shows support for health and front-line workers.

The sign was put up by Community Restorative Justice (CRJ), with the full support of Derrybeg residents.

Speaking as the vandalised sign was replaced, Eileen said;

“Who would vandalise a sign showing support for health workers in the middle of a public health crisis?

The people responsible for this horrible act have no support in Derrybeg, or anywhere else in Newry.

They are a tiny group of anti-community elements and should stop this childish and pointless behaviour”

Eileen added ,

“Community Restorative Justice are a great organisation who have helped people the length and breadth of Newry.

They have been particularly powerful in supporting people through neighbourhood disputes and driving community development locally.

During this pandemic, CRJ case workers have been to the fore of our local community response, working diligently and discreetly with those who need the most help.

The people responsible for this vandalism couldn’t lace their boots.”

Eileen pictured above with Newry & Armagh MLA at the newly replaced sign in Derrybeg continued,

“I know CRJ and all community activists are welcome in Derrybeg and I also know that they’ll continue to work tirelessly for all.

I’m delighted that the sign has been replaced, especially because it’s so close to Daisy Hill, our local hospital, staffed by brilliant people, that everyone in Newry is rightly very proud of.”

Newry & Armagh MLA Liz Kimmins

said,

“Those who damaged the sign have insulted the integrity compassion and care of our community groups and those Key Workers who the signs were highlighting.

Like Eileen and many within our communities I want to reaffirm our support for Community Restorative Justice Ireland and all community groups who are working to support the people of Newry during these challenging times”.