Show must go on with virtual Council Recognition Awards

TOMORROW night, Wednesday, at 7.30 pm is a date night not to be missed!

Newry, Mourne and Down District Council Chairperson’s Annual Recognition Awards will take place – not the conventional way but will be held virtually due to social distancing rules.

This year the ceremony, presented by both the Chairperson of Council, Councillor Charlie Casey and the immensely popular Mentalist David Meade will honour some 30 inspirational individuals and organisations from across the Newry, Mourne and Down area.

The awards are designed to honour individuals and organisations who in their own unique way have been wonderful ambassadors for Newry, Mourne and Down.

This year, there are six different award categories – Community/Voluntary, Sports, Arts, Human Endeavor, Fundraising and Lifetime Achievement.

Counting down the days to the awards ceremony Councillor Casey said, “I speak on behalf of the Council and the community when I say we are immensely proud of the remarkable people in our district, who have been nominated by my fellow elected members to receive the awards. As they say, ‘the show must go on’ and never before has it been more important to recognise the achievements around us.

“These awards give us the opportunity to officially thank award nominees for their hard work, dedication and commitment in their respective fields.

“In these my final weeks as Chairperson of our district, I would have loved to have been able to host this event in one of the Council’s facilities, but I am excited by the fact that by hosting the awards virtually many more people from across the district can tune in and celebrate the achievements of all nominees. Watch live on our Facebook channel, on the Newry, Mourne and Down District Council website or live on our YouTube channel. Just click on these links.

I am delighted to be presenting the awards jointly with David Meade, the man with the mind-boggling power to tell what people are thinking. Knowing David, I am sure he will make the event a night to remember!”

David Meade, described across the world as ‘jaw dropping’ and ‘hilarious’ and NI’s record-breaking Mind Reader will ensure that we all have a great night-in. Not only will he co-host the event with the Council Chairperson, but he will blow your mind as he performs the impossible live on-stage.

Excited to be performing on home ground, he said: “I am honoured to have been asked to host the Chairperson’s Annual Recognition Awards. I have recently moved into the Newry, Mourne and Down District Council area, and it is a great honour to be involved in recognising the incredible work of the fantastic individuals and organisations across our district, shining a light on those who make a difference to the lives of others and especially during these difficult times.”

Councillor Casey invites all residents of the district to tune in on Wednesday 27 May at 7.30pm, relax in the comfort of your home and be part of this celebration which he promises will be a unique and entertaining event.