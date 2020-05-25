Man arrested after attempted armed robbery in city

DETECTIVES investigating an attempted armed robbery at a fast food take-away in the Railway Street area of Armagh last night (Sunday) have arrested a man.

Detective Constable Perry said: “It was reported a man entered the premises, just before 7pm, and brandished a knife.

"When his demand to open the till was refused, he subsequently ran off empty-handed in the direction of the Moy Road.

“Two members of staff and a delivery driver were inside the premises at the time, but were thankfully not injured.

“A 40-year-old man was arrested a short time afterwards on suspicion of attempted robbery. He remains in custody at this time, assisting with enquiries.

“Our enquiries continue and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area, and who noticed any suspicious activity or who may have captured dash cam footage, to get in touch. Contact us on 101, quoting reference number 1389 of 24/05/20.”

Alternatively, information can be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.