Man arrested after attempted armed robbery in city

Man arrested after attempted armed robbery in city
Name Last Name

Reporter:

Name Last Name

DETECTIVES investigating an attempted armed robbery at a fast food take-away in the Railway Street area of Armagh last night (Sunday) have arrested a man.

Detective Constable Perry said: “It was reported a man entered the premises, just before 7pm, and brandished a knife. 

"When his demand to open the till was refused, he subsequently ran off empty-handed in the direction of the Moy Road.

“Two members of staff and a delivery driver were inside the premises at the time, but were thankfully not injured.

“A 40-year-old man was arrested a short time afterwards on suspicion of attempted robbery.  He remains in custody at this time, assisting with enquiries.

“Our enquiries continue and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area, and who noticed any suspicious activity or who may have captured dash cam footage, to get in touch.  Contact us on 101, quoting reference number 1389 of 24/05/20.”

Alternatively, information can be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

"Please pray for Hannah"

Clare Smyth and her two daughters Hannah and Bethany who were involved in a tragic quad bike accident at their home in Ballycastle

"Please pray for Hannah"

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130