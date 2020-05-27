Cappagh YFC members deliver food hampers to frontline heroes

Instead of attending the annual Balmoral Show last week, the members of Cappagh Young Farmers' Club spent their time preparing and delivering hampers to our front line heroes.

At this time of the year the club members would be busy with stock judging, barbecues, Saturday day trips and planning their annual 'knockout' event.

Because everything has been cancelled for the foreseeable future, leader Zara Preston and her club mates have decided to put their spare time to good use.

The beneficiaries are the staff at the palliative care and rehabilitation unit at Omagh Hospital and Primary Care Complex, who received coffee machines and hampers.

"With coronavirus going on, we felt they are the wards that may be forgotten about but have a big part to play," explained Zara. "We also delivered to Slieve Na Mon and Knockmoyle Lodge, our two local homes."

Each hamper consists of sweet and biscuits and Zara said the club "wanted to do something to give back to our community and lift spirits".