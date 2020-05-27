Castlewellan Road victim named

Police have named the man who tragically died as a result of a road traffic collision in Castlewellan at the weekend as Svilen Genchev Stoyanov, who was 37 years old.

The collision occurred on the Ballylough Road outside Castlewellan on Saturday morning (23 May) at around 11.30am, close to the junction of Ballywillwill Road.

The victim was the rider of a scooter.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or captured it on their dash cam, is asked to contact local officers in Downpatrick or the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference 541 23/05/20.

