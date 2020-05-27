NI WATER has advised that Silent Valley remains closed to visitors.

Following the closure of many recreation sites across Northern Ireland to restrict the spread of coronavirus, NI Water has been working with other government departments and agencies to reopen these sites in a way that ensures they are enjoyable but safe for everyone to use.

This includes some popular reservoirs across Northern Ireland, where the public can enjoy fishing or walking.

However, while many of these outdoor spaces have reopened this week, NI Water would like to highlight that Silent Valley is not yet open to the public. Silent Valley is a more complex NI Water site and requires some further preparation work to be completed to ensure it remains safe for all its visitors.

Stewart Walsh NI Water’s Water Supply Area Manager NI Water said: “We want everyone to enjoy the beauty, nature and tranquility of Silent Valley whilst staying safe, but Silent Valley remains closed as key preparation work continues to make sure this site is safe and secure for everyone to enjoy, while social distancing.

“When the site does reopen, there will be limited facilities available, in line with NI Executive guidelines. This includes toilet facilities, Visitors centre and play park, so please keep this in mind if you are planning a future journey to Silent Valley.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank the public for their patience and cooperation while we complete this important preparation work and we will keep the public updated regarding Silent Valley. The safety of our staff and customers is our top priority and we advise everyone to continue to stay safe at this time.”

Further updates will be available on niwater.com/Silent valley and don’t miss out on social media updates by liking NI Water’s Facebook page: facebook.com/niwater and following NI Water on Twitter: twitter.com/niwnews