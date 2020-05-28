Donemana group delivers over 1,000 meals to individuals in isolation

THE co-ordinated effort of the Dennett Interchange group and the management there has been an incredibly positive story of how a well-run community organisation can deliver in times of such serious need.

Although the Donemana village is not big in size, the Dennett Interchange group based there has played a major role during the stressed times we find local communities experiencing.

In conjunction with the other community groups in the surrounding areas, the Meals on Wheels service has been very active in the Plumbridge, Glenmornan, Aughabrack and Artigarvan areas and of course around the Donemana area.

This service provides the delivery of Meals on Wheels to a range of clients across the Sperrins DEA (District Electoral Area).

The busy café at the top of the street has been performing this service for several years however the COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines have altered demand and the geography of such.

The staff at Hilltop Café have been terribly busy in the background working seven days a week to get a nutritious meal out to those most in need.

This has witnessed the staff and volunteers there provide some 1,100 meals to individuals in isolation during the month of April alone.

"The directors of Dennett Interchange committee are most thankful to Margaret and Teresa for their planning of the Meals on Wheels, to Cathy McCombe and her dedicated staff in Hilltop Café for their work-rate and provision of great food.

"As a community we will come through this together," said a spokesperson.