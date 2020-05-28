MLA's welcome for substitute teacher support

Michael Scott

Reporter:

Michael Scott

Email:

michael.scott@ulstergazette.co.uk

SINN Féin MLA Cathal Boylan has said a £12 million funding package to support substitute teachers announced by the Finance Minister is welcome.

The Department of Education will pay £8 million towards the package, with the Department of Finance stumping up £4 million.

The Newry & Armagh MLA said: “I welcome [the] announcement of a £4 million funding package by my party colleague, Finance Minister Conor Murphy, to support substitute teachers who are struggling as a result of the current COVID-19 outbreak.

“With schools closed in order to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and to keep people safe, many substitute teachers are struggling financially through loss of income.

“Substitute teachers play a key role in our schools and should be supported thought this current health emergency.

“[This] announcement, in addition to the funding provided by the Department of Education, will be welcomed by substitute teachers across the north.”

