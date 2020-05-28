Appeal over hit-and-run incident

Appeal over hit-and-run incident
Ciara Maguire

Reporter:

Ciara Maguire

Email:

ciara.maguire@strabaneweekly.co.uk

POLICE in Strabane are appealing for witnesses following the report of a hit and run road traffic collision on the Woodend Road on Wednesday, May 27.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "It was reported that a black Vauxhall Vectra collided with a blue Volkswagen Golf at around 4.20pm but failed to stop and continued towards Derry/Londonderry.

"The driver of the Golf reported injuries to his neck and back as a result of the collision.

"Anyone who witnessed the collision or who has any information which could assist with police enquiries is asked to contact officers at Strabane on 101 quoting reference number 1255 27/05/20.

"Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100 per cent anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime."

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

"Please pray for Hannah"

Clare Smyth and her two daughters Hannah and Bethany who were involved in a tragic quad bike accident at their home in Ballycastle

"Please pray for Hannah"

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130