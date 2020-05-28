Dromore recycling centre to open

Dromore recycling centre to open
Adam Morton

Reporter:

Adam Morton

Email:

Local Democracy Reporter

TWO more of the borough’s household recycling centres will open tomorrow, (Friday), Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council has confirmed.

The household recycling centres in both Keady and Dromore will reopen on Friday, 29 May from 10am to 6pm.

However, the council has confirmed that some restrictions will remain in place.

The sites will be operational three days a week Thursday, Friday (10am to 6pm) and Saturday (8am to noon).

In line with the other four centres open in the borough in Armagh, Banbridge, Lurgan and Portadown only household general waste, garden organic waste and cardboard will be accepted.

Cars and cars towing trailers will be allowed but no vans will be permitted entry to either site and no commercial waste will be accepted.

