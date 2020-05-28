Keady recycling centre to reopen tomorrow

TWO more of the borough’s household recycling centres will open tomorrow (Friday), Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council has confirmed.

The household recycling centres in both Keady and Dromore will reopen on Friday, May 29 from 10am until 6pm.

However, the Council has confirmed that some restrictions will remain in place.

The sites will be operational three days a week Thursday, Friday (10am–6pm) and Saturday (8am–noon).

In line with the other four centres open in the borough in Armagh, Banbridge, Lurgan and Portadown only household general waste, garden organic waste and cardboard will be accepted.

Cars and cars towing trailers will be allowed but no vans will be permitted entry to either site and no commercial waste will be accepted.