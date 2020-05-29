Ahoghill car arson - 'give police help' urges councillor

Wildfire warning during dry weather
PEOPLE in Ahoghill have been urged to contact police with any information about an act of arson in the village.
Alderman Stewart McDonald made the appeal after a car was torched on Thursday evening.
He said: “The burning out of a car in Brookfield Gardens Ahoghill last night is just the latest, albeit a very dramatic, example of increased anti-social behaviour in the area.
“The criminality which has increased of late is not welcome here and those involved represent a tiny minority in a village renowned for its community spirit.
“I would appeal for anyone with information about last night’s incident to come forward to the police and have a simple message from the community for all of those involved in criminal behaviour - this carry on will never be tolerated in our wee village.
The decent people of Ahoghill will work with the police to ensure it is stamped out.”