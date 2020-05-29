Apple Harvest Fayre cancelled

THE popular Richhill Apple Harvest Fayre has fallen victim to the coronavirus outbreak.

It is the latest in a long string of events which have had to be cancelled due to public health concerns.

The organisers said they were “extremely saddened” to announce that the festival, which was due to take place on October 31, will not be taking place this year.

“We hope so much that everyone understands,” they said.

“We, as a committee, are deeply saddened by this but the health and wellbeing of people in the village, traders, stallholders and visitors, is paramount.

“With government guidelines on social distancing we have agreed our fayre would not be possible.”

However, they have “every intention” on returning next year.

“We urge people to continue to support local Armagh growers and producers,” the organisers added.