'Please do not flock to beauty spots'

THE PSNI is urging people to stay away from the north coast this weekend.

In a social media post on Friday, Police Causeway Coast and Glens reiterated the 'Stay Home, Stay Safe' message.

A photograph accompanying the post reflected packed car parks at the East and West Strands in Portrush.

"This is currently how both the East and West Strand car park in Portrush looks," said the post.

"It’s crowded beyond belief with people who have zero ability to socially distance.

"We understand that the sun is out and shining but please do not flock to natural beauty spots or beaches where social distancing isn’t an option!"

Last month, officers carried out patrols on roads leading to the north coast.