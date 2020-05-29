Portstewart Strand to reopen next week

Access available only to those who book in advance says National Trust

Cars set to return to Portstewart Strand from next week.

THE National Trust has announced that bookings for a number of gardens and parklands will open on May 29, with the sites open from June 3 only to those who have booked in advance.

The list also includes Portstewart Strand which has been off limits to motor vehicles during lockdown.

The full list of properties included are:

Castle Coole, County Fermanagh

Castle Ward, County Down

Downhill Demesne and Hezlett House, County Londonderry

Florence Court, County Fermanagh

Mount Stewart, County Down

Portstewart Strand, County Londonderry

Rowallane Garden, County Down

The Argory, County Armagh

Booking is also required for some car parks. For more information and to book people can visit www.nationaltrust.org.uk

