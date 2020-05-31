Two arrested after cocaine seizure in car

DETECTIVES from the PSNI's Organised Crime Unit have arrested two men and seized a quantity of suspected illegal drugs following a proactive operation in Co. Armaghon Friday evening.

Detective Inspector Shaw said: "As part of an ongoing operation, a car travelling on the Armagh Road between Newry and Armagh was stopped at around 7.30pm earlier this evening and searched.

“The search resulted in the seizure of suspected cocaine with an initial estimated value of around £60,000 and the arrests of two men aged 40 and 62. The men were arrested on suspicion of possession of a class A drug, possession of a class A drug with intent to supply and being concerned in the supply of a class A drug with intent to supply & importation of a controlled drug. Both men have been taken into custody where they are assisting us with our enquiries.

"We continue to target criminals who seek to gain from the illegal drugs trade and from the misfortune of others. Any information we receive is acted upon and I would encourage anyone with information to report it to police to assist us in our efforts. Police can be contacted on 101 or alternatively information can be given anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."