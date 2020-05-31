Public encouraged to conserve water

AS the good weather continues, Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon is encouraging the public to use water wisely.

Minister Mallon said: "Now more than ever, access to clean water to allow us to wash our hands and keep hydrated is essential.



"While we are all enjoying the good weather I am asking everyone to use water wisely at this time.

"With more people at home since the COVID outbreak and a prolonged spell of good weather, the demand for water has risen significantly and this is resulting in some interruptions to water supply in some areas and could result in a hosepipe ban.



"I'm asking everyone to consider how they are using water and to do what they can to conserve it. Simple things like turning off sprinklers and hoses, not washing the car or refilling paddling pools and taking showers instead of baths will help. Just turning off the tap while brushing your teeth can save up to six litres of water a minute.

"Hand washing continues to play a vital part of the fight back against the coronavirus and I'm asking the public to keeping playing their part."