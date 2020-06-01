Senior Officers of County Antrim Grand Orange Lodge have presented PPE to Holywell Hospital Antrim, as part of the ongoing endeavours of Orangeism supporting essential services in the local community.

County Antrim Grand Orange Lodge decided to support Mental Health Services at Holywell Hospital in Antrim and their contribution was greatly appreciated by the Hospital.

The PPE supplies were purchased from Sir. Knight and Bro. Harold McCloy of Village Blinds based in the Pennybridge Industrial Estate in Ballymena.

Pictured are L/R - Bro. Christopher Elliott (County Grand Treasurer), Craig Green (Holywell Hospital) and Right Worshipful Bro. Maurice Kirkwood (County Grand Master)