Warm tributes paid to outgoing Mayor

Warm tributes paid to outgoing Mayor
Ciara Maguire

Reporter:

Ciara Maguire

Email:

ciara.maguire@strabaneweekly.co.uk

"YOU'VE been a great Mayor".

That was the tribute from Sinn Féin party colleague, Sandra Duffy, to Michaela Boyle, who has just officially ended her year as the district's First Citizen.

Cross-party tributes have been paid to the Strabane woman at tonight's annual general meeting of council with members wishing her well.

Councillors praised the local councillor for carrying out her duties in a fair, respectful and inclusive manner.

Cllr Boyle said it had been a "huge honour" in fulfilling the role and thanked members for their friendship over the past 12 months.

Tributes have also been paid to outgoing Deputy Mayor Cara Hunter.

The SDLP's Brian Tierney takes up the role of Mayor and Alderman Graham Warke as Deputy Mayor.

See full story in Wednesday's edition.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130