Warm tributes paid to outgoing Mayor

"YOU'VE been a great Mayor".

That was the tribute from Sinn Féin party colleague, Sandra Duffy, to Michaela Boyle, who has just officially ended her year as the district's First Citizen.

Cross-party tributes have been paid to the Strabane woman at tonight's annual general meeting of council with members wishing her well.

Councillors praised the local councillor for carrying out her duties in a fair, respectful and inclusive manner.

Cllr Boyle said it had been a "huge honour" in fulfilling the role and thanked members for their friendship over the past 12 months.

Tributes have also been paid to outgoing Deputy Mayor Cara Hunter.

The SDLP's Brian Tierney takes up the role of Mayor and Alderman Graham Warke as Deputy Mayor.

See full story in Wednesday's edition.