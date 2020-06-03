Business awards 2020 fall victim to Coronavirus chaos

THE 2020 Ballymena Business Excellence Awards have fallen victim to the chaos resulting from COVID 19.

The Chamber of Commerce and Indurst sadly confirmed that the gala evening - a highlight of the local social calendar - had been cancelled.

Speaking about the current situation, the President of Ballymena Area Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Councillor Robin Cherry MBE, said: “I am fortunate to have been in business in the Ballymena area for many years and I have never encountered anything on this scale which has created so many challenges both for business but also for our community and our essential services.”

The Chamber Management Committee conducted its first ‘virtual’ meeting this week and amongst other issues considered was the 2020 Ballymena Business Excellence Awards.

“After discussion we reluctantly decided that we should cancel the Awards.

“With businesses facing so many challenges at present to conduct their operations or even to know when they will re-open, the Management Committee considered it was not the right time to launch the 2020 awards.

“As a Chamber, we are continuing to provide support to all businesses in the area, principally distributing information by email or through our social media channels.

“We will continue to do this and I would ask that if you have any information about your business that you wish to have circulated by these means, please send the information to our Business Development Manager, Tom Wiggins who will be delighted to distribute the information to as wide an audience as possible’.

Robin concluded: “Can I assure you that as things hopefully return to some type of normality, Ballymena Chamber will continue to work on your behalf.

“We look forward to working closely with Council, the Executive and other partners to ensure the Ballymena area comes back strongly and that the local economy reasserts itself as one of the most vibrant local economies in Northern Ireland – in the mean time please take care and stay safe.”