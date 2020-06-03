They're number one in UK - Carnalbanagh pupils are top dogs in national maths contest

Carnalbanagh Primary School is celebrating following their success in a National Numeracy Competition.

Against almost 6000 schools, not just in Northern Ireland, but in the whole of the UK ( England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland) , the school came up trumps with senior pupils winning 1st place and the infant pupils winning a respectable 53rd in the online Sumdog Competition.

Principal Allison Killough said: “We are particularly proud of this achievement given the nature of our competitors.

“ It became obvious from the leader board that among the leading schools were many large private, prep and top boarding schools. The average class size in most of these schools is around 25, similar to our total enrolment!

“Everyone is over the moon that a school our size has fended off competitors from all corners off the UK!”

Established in 1897, Carnalbanagh Primary School has been providing high quality education for almost 200 years. In this time it has seen two World Wars, the NI Troubles and now, of course, is facing our latest war against the Coronavirus.

Just footsteps away from the church, it is a school with strong links to the local farming community. Pupils benefit from a child centred education, which is enhanced by the school's countryside setting, providing regular outdoor learning.

Despite this and the school's recent achievement, the school is currently proposed for closure in Summer 2021.

This comes as a significant blow, as the school has been a constant champion of community values in past and recent times.

The school has proved an epicentre for numerous local events and community activities from car washes to last year's 5K Run which have brought all sections of the community together for time together in fun and friendship. Strong community opposition has been voiced and it is hoped that NI Education Minister, Mr Peter Weir rules in favour of keeping the school open.