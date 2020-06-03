Couple say 'I do' in Omagh's Grange Park

It was a wedding like no other as Julie Ford from Omagh and David Hannaway from Derry exchanged vows in Omagh's Grange Park on Monday morning.

The outdoor wedding, the first to take place in the district since the introduction of restrictions in relation to COVID-19, was also the first wedding to ever take place in the award winning Council public park.

The sun shone on Julie and David as they made their vows in Grange Park to become the new Mr and Mrs Hannaway with the ceremony conducted by Fermanagh and Omagh District Council Registrar, Hazel Alderdice.

Speaking about the ceremony, the Council's Registrar, Hazel, said: "It was an absolute joy to officiate at Julie and David's wedding in Grange Park.

With the introduction of COVID-19 restrictions in March, many weddings within the district were cancelled or postponed which was obviously very distressing for all those involved.

Following the easing of restrictions in relation to outdoor civil ceremonies the Council applied to have Grange Park listed as an approved venue for outdoor ceremonies so that those wishing to get married at a Council venue within the district could choose between Enniskillen Castle and Grange Park.

Grange Park proved to be a lovely location for the wedding and we would like to extend our very best wishes to the new Mr and Mrs Hannaway."



Speaking after the wedding ceremony, the new Mrs Hannaway expressed her thanks to the Council's Registrars for their help in arranging the service saying, "We are so happy it came together so well."

Following the easing of COVID-19 restrictions, outdoor weddings can take place currently with a maximum of six people in attendance.



"The Council's Registration Service has been receiving a number of enquiries from couples in relation to having an outdoor wedding since the easing of some restrictions," said Hazel.

"Our Registrars are pleased to offer information and advice to couples on planning their wedding at this time and we now look forward to conducting more weddings within the district over the coming months," Hazel added.

For further information in relation to marriages and civil partnerships please visit the Fermanagh and Omagh District Council website at www.fermanaghomagh.com or telephone the Council's Registration Service on 028 8225 6212 or 028 6634 2428.