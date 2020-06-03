McDonald's to reopen in Strabane today

STRABANE McDonald’s will reopen for Drive Thru today (Wednedsday) with new measures in place to help keep employees and customers safe.

This follows a successful pilot in May. McDelivery will also become available from the restaurants on June 10.

A spokesperson said: "With restaurant teams adjusting to new procedures to enable safe working and social distancing, things may take a little longer – and high demand is anticipated.

"McDonald’s and its franchisees are working closely with local authorities and the police and may determine that it is necessary to close Drive Thru lanes if queues cause disruption at busier sites or put employees or customers at risk.

"To help create a safe experience for everyone, McDonald’s has introduced a number of changes to their restaurants, including:

"Social distancing has been introduced in the kitchens and service areas to help create a safe working environment for restaurant teams.

"Perspex screens at Drive Thru windows and employees wearing protective equipment, as well as Perspex screens and floor markings in specific areas in the restaurant and kitchen.

"All McDonald’s employees will be asked to confirm they are fit and able to work and contactless thermometers will be used to take employee temperatures on arrival at work for every shift.

"Ensuring our delivery procedures with couriers are contactless for both our people and our customers

"Restaurants will return with smaller teams, offering a limited menu and operating reduced hours. Encouraging capped spend for Drive Thru and McDelivery at £25 per order, and customers are encouraged to pay by contactless payment methods.

"For those visiting Drive Thrus, customers can browse the menu, order and pay ahead using the My McDonald’s App.

"As employees and the business adapt to a new way of working, McDonald’s would like to thank customers for their continued support and patience."