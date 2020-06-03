Mullaglass PS pupils go on a virtual residential!

NORMALLY this would be the time of year when pupils go on school trips.

Of course, that can't happen this year - but one local school has decided to have a virtual residential!

Pupils in P6/7 at Mullaglass PS were set activities by their teacher, Mrs Weir, who also created the video.

They were able to go on a scavenger hunt, canoeing, and rock climbing. Pupils were even encouraged to 'camp out' for the night in their back gardens!

So while their residential was cancelled, the fun certainly wasn't. Press play to watch what the children got up to!