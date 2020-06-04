Butcher helps locals crippled by debt

A BIG-hearted Ballyclare butcher is working to ensure that local families in real need do not go hungry during the lockdown.

Jenkins has partnered up with the Antrim branch of Christians Against Poverty to donate more than 20 meat parcels to the locals being helped with mounting debt.

Antrim CAP Debt Centre Manager Irene Kilpatrick confirmed that COVID-19 had left some struggling to make ends meet.

“The families we have been helping with debts have seen their budgets seriously stretched due to job losses, being furloughed or having children at home full time,” she said.

“This has resulted in utility and food bills being dramatically increased so such a generous donation from Jenkins has been such a blessing to some of our families and we want to publicly thank them for making a difference.”

Irene added that the Antrim Debt Centre is continuing to see an increase in the number of new families and individuals seeking urgent advice.

“Make a budget detailing your current income and expenditure - both essential and non-essential - and look at what is left. Is there anywhere cut backs could be made?

“Check what help or benefits you may be eligible to claim.

“And if your budget is too tight, make a list of all the companies and people you owe money to. Contact each one, explain the situation and ask about any payment schemes they offer.”

If you need extra support, seek professional advice from a debt advice charity such as Christians Against Poverty – visit capuk.org or ring 0800 328 0006 for more information.

“At Christians Against Poverty, we know all too well the link between financial struggles and ill-health. If you have money worries, seek help sooner rather than later.”