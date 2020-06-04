Newry "Friendly community with potential" reveals survey

THE Newry area has always been known for offering a warm welcome. Now a consumer survey with over 300 responses, conducted by LoveNewry.com, reveals the most popular words to describe the region were “friendly, community and potential”.

Love Newry is being created to highlight all the great things happening in the area and to promote local businesses. The comprehensive survey covered tourist attractions, events, entertainment, leisure, local media and charities supported.

Some of the main findings were Slieve Gullion Forest Park was voted the number one tourist attraction. The Canal Court Hotel and Spa came out on top of the favourite places to socialise. Eating out and going outdoors were the most popular choices when asked what do you like to do in your spare time. Music and family events are what people want to see happening more often.

Tony Mckeown, CEO of Silverwood Smart Marketing who carried out the research, said “We are delighted to have got such a positive response. We believe there is huge potential to promote Greater Newry as a fantastic place to live in, work in or visit. There is an opportunity to create a website which highlights events, visitor attractions, places to shop, socialise, stay and play”.

The insights gained from the research will be invaluable in helping us prepare for the full launch later in the summer. With international travel likely to be restricted for some time to come, staycations will be a more popular option. Local tourism businesses should come together and work in collaboration to help each other. We will be encouraging visitors from across the island of Ireland to come here when restrictions are lifted.

The top three tourist attractions highlight the diverse nature of our offering. Slieve Gullion was the most popular followed by Kilbroney Forest Park and Carlingford. Countryside and coast are linked by Newry city at the heart of the Carlingford Lough. Popular places to eat and socialise included Canal Court, Art Bar Funkel, the Shelbourne and La Dolca Vita.

Tony concluded “We are so grateful to everyone who took part in the survey. We got many other suggestions for ways to promote the region which we will be exploring. If you would like a copy of the full research findings, please email grainne@silverwoodsmartmarketing.com.

