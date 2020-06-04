Nominate COVID heroes for recognition

THE Mayor of Mid and East Antrim is calling for nominations of local volunteers, charities and organisations who have in some way helped during Covid-19 so he can recognise their support.

Councillor Peter Johnston will present those who are nominated with a certificate of recognition for their dedication to helping others during the Covid-19 crisis.

The Mayor took the opportunity to acknowledge the remarkable effort during Volunteers Week which runs from June 1-7.

He said local volunteers should be celebrated in the same way as frontline workers during the current crisis.

“Since the beginning of the COVID-19 emergency Mid and East Antrim’s Community and Voluntary sector has gone above and beyond and a huge number of volunteers have been incredible in their community response.

“People have been so generous with their time and have really rallied to support their local communities through the delivery of a wide range of services.

“This is a difficult time for everyone, and to see such compassion and kindness really demonstrates the strength of community spirit in Mid and East Antrim.I am delighted to have this opportunity in my first week as Mayor to extend my thanks to all local volunteers.”

To nominate a group, charity or organisation email Mayors.Office@midandeastantrim.gov.uk