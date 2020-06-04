Top manager award for Fenaghy Vets' Martin

Local vet practice manager Martin McGovern, of Fenaghy Veterinary Clinic, has been awarded the esteemed title Practice Manager of the Year at the 2020 Petplan Veterinary Awards.

The winners were announced on the 28th May during a virtual ceremony held on Petplan’s Facebook page. The unique, event was hosted by much loved author and presenter Gyles Brandreth.

Now in their 21st year, the awards celebrated the nation’s most outstanding vets, vet nurses, practices, practice managers and support staff.

Commenting on his win, Martin said: “I was really surprised but absolutely thrilled and honoured to have received the nomination and so grateful to all our clients who make doing my job so enjoyable and rewarding.

“ It’s great recognition of the phenomenal work of the team here at Fenaghy do in going above and beyond to deliver exceptional care to both our patients and our clients.

“I can’t believe that I’ve won. I am truly shocked and humbled.”

The judges were particularly impressed with his strategic skills and tactical business planning. He is always looking at the bigger picture, open to improvement suggestions and seeking growth opportunities for the practice.

Isabella von Mesterhazy, head of marketing at Petplan, commented: “This year we received more than 37,000 nominations from pet owners and the veterinary community and it was great to see so many people coming together online to see the winners announced.

“It felt particularly special this year to be able to say thank you to the veterinary profession who have continued to work tirelessly throughout Covid-19 to look after the nations pets.

I would like to congratulate all of the winners on their brilliant achievement.”