Altnagelvin's Intensive Care Unit discharges last of COVID patients

THE Western Trust has paid tribute to its Intensive Care Unit (ICU) staff at Altnagelvin Hospital who today have discharged the last of patients being treated for coronavirus.

In a post on social media accompanied by images of ICU staff, the Trust confirmed the milestone.

It said: "Well done to our fantastic team in ICU Altnagelvin Hospital on discharging the last of all COVID-19 patients; all of whom are now 100% recovered."

The hugely positive news comes as the NI Executive confirmed the next phase of the COVID-19 public information campaign.

The campaign urges citizens to follow the advice to ‘Stay Safe; Save Lives’ and ‘Work Safe; Save Lives’.

Messaging will encourage the public to: stay at home as much as possible to stop the spread of the virus; limit contact with others; keep your distance if going out; wash your hands well and often; work from home where possible.

